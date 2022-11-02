‘Why are ED, CBI silent now?’ Mamata Banerjee demands SC-monitored probe into Gujarat bridge collapse

Breaking her silence over the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe, wondering why central agencies like ED and CBI were not acting against “people who are playing with the lives of others.”

Addressing the press ahead of her proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Banerjee said, “I think there should be a Supreme Court-monitored judicial commission set up. Whatever lapses were reported, why’re ED & CBI taking action against criminals involved in the Morbi incident? They take action against only common people. Why are they not investigating people who are playing with the lives of others? Accountability should be fixed.”

Also Read | ‘Party shouldn’t take this lightly’: Sachin Pilot on PM Modi’s praise for Ashok Gehlot

Interestingly, Banerjee refrained from commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the incident put the BJP government in Gujarat on the backfoot ahead of the state assembly elections. However, many opposition leaders have been unsparing in their attacks when it came to using PM Modi’s words against him. In 2016, Modi had attacked Banerjee over the bridge collapse in Kolkata ahead of the assembly polls and said that it was “not an act of God, this is an act of fraud.” Years later, PM Modi’s words appear to have come back to haunt him.

“I won’t talk anything about the PM because this is his state… As a politician, I’ll not talk about politics because this is a matter of justice and human life is important…I am really shocked. I want to go there but they will say that I am playing politics,” said Banerjee.

Also Read | Assembly byelections 2022: Date, results, schedule, constituencies, candidates – All you need to know

Banerjee is in Chennai to meet Stalin. While political pundits see it as the TMC chief’s bid to stitch an anti-BJP opposition, Banerjee hasn’t ruled anything out. “Today I will meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, he is my political friend. It’s a courtesy meeting as I’m going to Chennai. Whenever two political persons meet there are related things that get discussed,” Banerjee said, as reported by news agency ANI.