Commercial vehicle unions in Delhi have called for a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, seeking an increase in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares following the recent spike in fuel prices. According to a PTI report, the All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Rekha Gupta, urging the authorities to revise fares for commercial vehicles operating in the national capital.

Drivers demand fare hike – Here’s why

The taxi and auto fares have remained unchanged in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years despite a sharp rise in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, the Union said, reported PTI.

Drivers’ organisations alleged that rising fuel costs and operational expenses were making it increasingly difficult for commercial vehicle drivers to sustain their livelihoods and support their families.

“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the ‘Chaalak Shakti Union’ has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23,” PTI quoted Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, as saying.

Union warns of larger protest if fare hike is delayed

Additionally, the Chaalak Shakti Union warned that the protest could intensify if the government failed to act on their demands. “If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible,” it said as quoted by PTI.

The drivers of commercial vehicles also demanded that “strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers”.

The union claims to have approached the Delhi High Court last year, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased, PTI reported citing the Chaalak Shakti Union’s statement. “Despite this, the Delhi government continues to make excuses and delay this matter by saying that the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval,” the statement added.

Cab aggregators under fire

The unions also raised concerns over app-based cab aggregators, alleging that the companies were increasing fares while drivers continued to face economic hardship. “Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold,” the letter cited by PTI reads.

Last week, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had written to the chief minister raising similar concerns and demanding a fare revision.

The unions also announced that a protest would be held at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23.