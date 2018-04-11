Why Aam Aadmi Party replaced ‘rebel’ Kumar Vishwas as Rajasthan in-charge

Kumar Vishwas has been replaced as AAP’s Rajasthan election in-charge. (Twitter/@DrKumarVishwas)

Rajasthan elections 2018: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today replaced rebel leader Kumar Vishwas with Deepak Bajpai as the party’s in-charge for Rajasthan Assembly elections that will be held later this year.

The reason behind this decision, AAP said, was that Kumar was not able to “devote” time in the poll-bound state where the party wants to contest for the first time.

PTI quoted AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh as saying, “Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations.”

Bajpai is AAP’s national treasurer.

In the recent months, especially after he was denied Rajya Sabha ticket by AAP this year, Vishwas has been openly critical of his party and leader Arvind Kejriwal.

According to Ashutosh, Bajpai will be responsible for preparing the list of AAP candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections and the names will be finalised by political affairs committee of the party.

In the wake of the crushing defeats in Punjab and Goa assembly elections last year, AAP had set its eyes on Rajasthan. Vishwas had said in June last year that AAP National Executive had agreed to contest in Rajasthan. Vishwas was then appointed as the AAP Rajasthan unit chief. The poet-cum-politician had then said AAP would consolidate its base in Rajasthan.

However, in the later months, Vishwas’ relationship with the party leadership soured.

As early as in June 2017, Vishwas’ loyalty had come under the scanner following his criticism of AAP after Assembly elections and MCD polls losses that year.

Days before the Rajya Sabha elections this year, supporters of Vishwas, who is one of the founding members of the party, were engaged in a face-off with AAP leadership for hours.

In January this year, Vishwas had said Kejriwal used to ask him to write poems about him. “How come you are a poet friend when you can’t write poems for me?,” Vishwas had quoted Kejriwal as telling him.