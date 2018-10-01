Why a flustered Pakistan raked up RSS, Yogi Adityanath, Assam NRC to target India at United Nations

A day after India shamed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly for harbouring terrorism, Islamabad exercised its ‘Right to Reply’ to target the neighbouring country. Stung by India’s criticism, Pakistan’s envoy to the UN, Saad Warraich, in his reply, raked up the RSS, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assm NRC to train guns at New Delhi. Saad alleged that there was no room for dissent in ‘liberal India today’ and accused the Sangh of spreading fascism in the region through its centres.

Pakistan, which Indian Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had embarrassed at the world forum over its continued patronage to terrorism, then raked up Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, whom the Pakistani envoy termed an ‘unabashed Hindu extremist who openly advocated religious superiority of Hindus’.

“The breeding ground of terrorism in our region is the RSS centres of fascism. The claims of religious superiority are perpetrated through straight patronage all across India,” he said.

Saad said that Muslims and Christians are lynched publicly by Hindus in India. “Members of India’s minorities, including Christians and Muslims, are publicly lynched at the hands of Hindus elites, where an unabashed Hindu extremist Yogi Adityanath, who openly supports the superiority of the Hindus, serves as the face of the largest Indian state Uttar Pradesh.”

On the NRC exercise in Assam, Saad said that ‘suddenly several Bengalis have become homeless’ in India. He also said that a country where churches and mosques are torched shouldn’t preach to others.

“For a country where Right to Citizenship to Bengalis in Assam is being arbitrarily rescinded and who have suddenly been made stateless and have been called ‘termites’ by a prominent Indian leader, where churches and mosques are torched, is surely not qualified to give sermons to others,” he said.

Saad’s response came in the wake of India’s First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN, Eenam Gambhir, denouncing Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s allegation that the 2014 Peshawar attack was carried out by New Delhi.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had in her speech shamed Pakistan for allowing terror groups to operate from its soil. In her address that was widely welcomed by all, she had warned of a “conflagration” if the world does not act against terrorists and their supporters. “The demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere,” she said. “In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west. The killers of 9/11 met their fate; but the mastermind of 26/11 Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity.”