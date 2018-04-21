Why 24-year-old Mokshesh Sheth gave up over Rs 100 cr business, embraced monkhood

Mokshesh Sheth who was managing his family’s business for two years now after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations. (Source: Facebook)

In what may have come as shock for many, a 24-year-old chartered accountant belonging to an affluent Jain family from Mumbai, on Friday, embraced monkhood by renouncing his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore. Mokshesh Sheth who was managing his family’s business for two years now after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar. After the ceremony, Mokshesh, the eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, will be known as ‘Karunapremvijay Jee’. So, what made Mokshesh Sheth give up a comfortable life that most people crave for?

According to his parents, Mokshesh has started this new journey to seek knowledge for self-fulfilment and touch many lives. They said that his path is of happiness and the family is proud of him. To celebrate the occasion, the family also donated kits for the poor, water pots and nests for birds during the procession of varshidaan on the eve of his diksha.

Talking about this move, Mokshesh’s uncle Girish Sheth said that their family originally belonged to Deesa town of Banaskantha district (in Gujarat) and are into aluminium business. he said that Mokshesh had become CA in his first attempt and has been looking after the family business since then.

He added that the 24-year-old had helped take the turnover past Rs 100 crore. “Mokshesh ran the business successfully and the turnover (at present) reached over Rs 100 crore,” he claimed.

Mokshesh is not the only Indian in the recent times to embrace monkhood. Two days ago, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, son of a millionaire diamond merchant in Surat also took a similar step, leaving behind his luxurious life.

Talking to reporters before becoming a Jain monk, Bhavya said he was happy to leave behind his luxurious life.