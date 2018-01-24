Why 1 per cent own over 73 per cent wealth in India? BJP comes up with a witty reply to Rahul Gandhi’s question

Gandhi, soon after PM’s address to World Economic Forum plenary on Tuesday, took to Twitter and asked Modi to speak about India’s financial disparity issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with a witty reply to Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he tried to mock PM Narendra Modi’s Davos speech. Gandhi, soon after PM’s address to World Economic Forum plenary on Tuesday, took to Twitter and asked Modi to speak about India’s financial disparity issue. Written with a touch of sarcasm, Gandhi’s tweet read: “Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference.” Soon, the tweet started making the rounds on the internet. The jibe, however, didn’t go well with BJP leaders and they started hitting back at Gandhi. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao came up with one of the wittiest replies.

He pointed out that Congress’ long rule in the country is responsible for the condition. Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s tweet, Rao said, “Dear OfficeofRG This inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family’s patented Nehru Congress’s “Poverty Perpetuation” Model of Governance by which only Congressi became rich. Isn’t your comment a case of pot calling the kettle black? उल्टा चोर कोतवाल को डांटे! (sic).”

Not from opposition leaders, but PM Modi won plaudits for his speech from industry leaders. Rajan Mittal, VC & MD of Bharti Enterprises, said Modi spoke like a global spokesman. “PM spoke as a global statesman speaks not only about India but also globalisation and larger issues of climate change & terrorism. Yes he spoke about reforms, the world is going inward and India is globalising and is ready for business,” Mittal said.

Union Minister, Suresh Prabhu, said, “PM has a vision of creating a New India by 2022. He is saying that why not to create a new World at the same time when we create a new India. That is the substance of his speech, ‘New World with New India’.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said Modi spoke like a statesman, “It wasn’t speaking of a political leader but that of a statesman, a global leader. He also talked about what India is doing. He gave a message that we are here not only to speak but what we speak is transformed into action.”

“It was a very enthusiastic speech, PM talked about how Indian ethos can be a global role model in today’s conflicting times,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister who is accompanying Modi in Davos.