Whopping Rs 2,26,00,098 cash, papers of 82 plots and 25 shops, and jewellery, seized from IRS Officer in ACB raid

Source: ANI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday (27 January) raided various properties of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Rajasthan which revealed whopping Rs 2.26 crore of cash in his possession.

Apart from Rs 2,26,00,098 in cash, the ACB seized jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, documents of various properties and petrol pump, 25 shops and 82 plots owned by IRS officer Sahi Ram Meena.

Earlier, the amount found at Sahi Ram Meena’s residence was reported to be Rs 5 lakh. ACB SP told news agency, ANI on Sunday, “Teams have been sent to his other properties. An investigation is underway.”

Meena, who at present is posted as Deputy Commissioner (Narcotics) in Rajasthan’s Kota, is now in custody.

READ ALSO | Inside Track: From Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics to Hardeep Puri’s performance as minister

“A search operation recovered a total of at Rs 2,26,00,098 in cash, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, documents related to a flat, a petrol pump, 25 shops and 82 pieces of land and a banquet facility in Jaipur, from the house of Meena,” Superintendent of Police, ACB confirmed it to ANI.

On Wednesday last week, the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officers registered an offence against Ramchandra Jadhav, Deputy Director of Education of Nashik division. Jadhav was booked for allegedly amassing wealth of Rs 46.82 lakh, which the officers claim is disproportionate to his known income.