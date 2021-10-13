‘Whoever wrote your speech should be fired’: Asaduddin Owaisi hits back after Rajanth Singh’s ‘Savarkar’ remark

Advising Rajnath to fire the person who wrote his speech, Owaisi said that it's not good to have 'advisers who have a Savarkarite relationship to truth'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks suggesting that Savarkar filed a mercy petition on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi has kicked up a political storm with opposition parties cornering the ruling BJP. Today, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Rajnath Singh while saying that the person who wrote the minister’s speech should be fired.

Owaisi also shared a letter written by Mahatma Gandhi to Veer Savarkar and claimed that there was no mention of the mercy petition.

“Sir Rajnath Singh, you said that Savarkar’s grovelling mercy petitions were on Gandhi’s advise. 1. Here’s the letter to Savarkar from Gandhi. No mention of petition to British begging for leniency, mercy & promising to be a faithful servant of the crown. 2. First petition Savarkar wrote was in 1911, JUST 6 months after getting to prison. Gandhi was then in South Africa. Savarkar wrote again in 1913/14. Gandhi’s advise is from 1920. 3. Is it a lie that this “Veer” rejected tricolour & wanted Bhagva as our flag? (July 1947),” said Owaisi.

Owaisi also sought to counter Rajnath’s claim that Savarkar defined Hindus as anyone who considered India as a fatherland or motherland.

“In your speech yesterday, you mentioned that Savarkar defined Hindu as anyone for whom India was fatherland or motherland. However, Savarkar, as a man of limited intellectual prowess had actually defined Hindu as someone for whom India was fatherland AND holy Land. In his view, India was not the holy land for Muslims & Christians and so they couldn’t be fully loyal to India. What is your view on this as Defence Minister? Do you subscribe to this theory?,” said Owaisi.

#WATCH | Lies were spread about Savarkar. Time & again, it was said that he filed mercy petitions before British Govt seeking his release from jail… It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at launch of a book on Savarkar y'day pic.twitter.com/Pov4mI0Ieg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Advising Rajnath to fire the person who wrote his speech, Owaisi said that it’s not good to have ‘advisers who have a Savarkarite relationship to truth’.

Owaisi also alleged that the BJP leaders are presenting distorted history. “If this continues, they’ll remove Mahatma Gandhi and make Savarkar the father of the nation, who was accused of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi and was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur,” Owaisi said.