Whoever tries to destroy ‘dharma’ meets the same end as ‘Ravana’, ‘Kansa’: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Secular Morcha chief Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at his nephew and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking for the first time at a public platform since the formation of his party, Yadav said that some people in politics get everything without putting in the desired efforts. In what appeared as a reference to Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal said that riding bicycle is considered as a big deal these days, while there was a time when he fought entire election for party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav riding a bicycle.

Yadav further said that he launched a new front to protect his “honour” and not to seek any post in the Samajwadi Party “I never wanted to part ways (with the Samajwadi Party). I only wanted honour, which I didn’t get after change of leadership in the party. I never wanted posts. I took this step (of forming the Morcha) out of compulsion to protect honour,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Citing the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana, Shivpal Yadav said those who don’t follow the path of Dharma meet the fate of Kans and Ravana. He added that he was cheated a number of times during his career. “I had also washed clothes of ‘netaji’ (Mulayam). I always helped everyone but was cheated manytimes. I can tolerate ‘chori’ (theft) but not “dakaiti’ (robbery),” he said.

He said he would fight for “social justice” through the Morcha. There is no point “re-considering” the decision to quit the SP, he added. Without naming anyone, he said that efforts were made to ensure his defeat during 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.