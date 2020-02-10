Whoever stands against Modi-Shah will be called true ‘mard-e-mujahid’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi has been arguing that there is no difference between the NPR and the NRC.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over NPR and proposed NRC exercise. Renewing his attack on the BJP government, Owaisi said that whoever speaks against Modi and Shah will be called the true ‘mard-e-mujahid’ (warrior).

“Anyone who raises voice against Modi-Shah will be called a true ‘mard-e-mujahid’. I will live in this country, but I will not show documents. If anyone asks me to show the papers, I will show my chest and ask to shoot,” the Hyderabad MP said while addressing a rally.

“Shoot me in my heart because it is filled with love for Bharat,” Owaisi said this while referring to showing documents to the government in context to the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Owaisi is a strong critic of PM Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS. He is at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Act which was amended by the Parliament in December last year. He has alleged that the BJP government’s decision to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh is a violation of the Constitution.

Recently, Owaisi asked Shah to debate with him on the legislation and accused the government of misleading the people over CAA, NPR and NRC.

Soon after the legislation was passed the government allocated budget for the NPR NPR exercise, he had said that the BJP wants to divide the country through these measures. Owaisi has been arguing that there is no difference between the NPR and the NRC.

“The Prime Minister is hell-bent on destroying the Constitution. He is misleading the people on CAA, NPR and NRC. Modi wants to divide the country once again by bringing measures like CAA, NRC and NPR,” he had said.