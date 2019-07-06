Whoever comes between me and Tejashwi will be slain with Sudarshan Chakra: Tej Pratap

During the general elections, Tej Pratap was miffed over being sidelined in the party Tejashwi. He had even floated a parallel outfit and people close to him had contested as rebel candidates in a number of constituencies.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has rubbished the reports of rifts between himself and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking at an event organised in Patna to observe the RJD’s 23rd foundation day on Friday, Tej Pratap said that social media was abuzz with the stories of separation but all such reports are baseless, adding that he will tear those apart who will propagate stories of differences within the Yadav brothers.

Tej Pratap said that he was sent to the event by his brother Tejashwi only. He said that the rivals are spreading rumours of a split between him and his brother.

Comparing himself and Tejashwi to Lord Krishna and Arjun (mythological character from Mahabharata), respectively, he said, “Social media mein bhi Krishna-Arjun jodi ko lekar tarah tarah ki baatein kar rahe hain ki ab daal nhi gal raha hai, alag ho gaye….dhar ke cheer denge (There are talks in social media about rift in the pair Krishna-Arjun. I will tear apart).”

“Jo Tej aur Tejashwi aur jo Krishna aur Arjun ke beech aayega uske upar Sudarshan Chakra chalega Shri Krishna ka (Whoever comes between me and my brother will be slain with the Sudarshan Chakra),” he said while trying to project himself as a mentor of Tejashwi.

The RJD was formed by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997. The party on Friday observed its foundation day with Lalu Prasad Yadav away in Ranchi and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav refusing to attend the programme, indicating that all is not well with the party.

The RJD ruled Bihar for more than a decade and still has the largest number of members in the Legislative Assembly. However, it drew a blank in the general elections.

WhenRJD leadership was asked about Tejashwi’s absence, they remained tight-lipped.

Remembering his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is serving a jail term in connection with fodder scam cases, Tej Pratap urged the party workers to make efforts to bring his father out of jail. He claimed that Lalu has been falsely implicated in the scam.