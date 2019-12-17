Who will take responsibility for 30 suicides? Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Centre over NRC plans

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Centre, on a number of occasions, has maintained that it plans to introduce NRC across the country.

Speaking at a mega protest march in Kolkata over CAA, Banerjee said, “In West Bengal, as many as 30 people have committed suicide because of the the fear of NRC. Who will take the responsibility for this?”

Hitting out at PM Modi, who had recently said that protestors can be recognised from their clothes, Banerjee added, “Nobody can make out who we are from our clothes. Wearing a cap does not mean somebody is a Muslim. Can you recognise who I am by my clothes?” she asked.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, the prime minister had recently said, “The Congress and its alliance partners are making a noise, creating a uproar. And if it does not work, these parties are spreading a fire. From television visual, those setting the fire can be identified by clothes they are wearing.”

The West Bengal CM, while referring to the recent violence Delhi, in which some Jamia Millia Islamia university students and some cops were injured, said, “Some students were beaten inside bathroom in Jamia. It’s not good and quite hostile.”

On Sunday, clashes broke out between protestors and Delhi Police during which some buses were also burnt down. The police today arrested 10 suspects, of whom three have criminal backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the protests over the Citizenship Act entered the fifth day today in West Bengal, with protestors blocking road and railway tracks in several parts of the state. In Assam’s Guwahati, daytime curfew has been lifted following improvement in the law and order situation. Curfew has been lifted in Dibrugarh for 14 hours. Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in several parts of the state.