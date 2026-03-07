A strong political discussion has started in Patna over who might replace Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister after the veteran leader, who has served as CM 10 times, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 6. While it is widely believed that the next Chief Minister will come from the BJP, a party known for making unexpected choices, speculation continues to grow about the possible candidates.

Most of the debates revolve around regional representation and caste equations, which are key factors in Bihar politics. So far, there is no clear consensus, and the final decision will ultimately be taken by the BJP leadership.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, 57, is considered one of the strongest contenders for the post. He is seen as a close associate of Nitish Kumar and is believed to have the right caste equation in his favour. Chaudhary belongs to the Koeri community, which shares close social and political ties with Nitish Kumar’s Kurmi caste.

Many political observers believe that appointing a Koeri leader as Chief Minister could help maintain the balance of power after Nitish Kumar. However, critics point out that Chaudhary did not begin his political career in the BJP, according to a report by NDTV.

Chaudhary earlier worked with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and had even represented the party in the Bihar Assembly.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is another prominent name in the discussion. Rai is considered a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and belongs to the influential Yadav community. Shah has publicly said on several occasions that Rai would be given a bigger responsibility in the future.

If Rai becomes Chief Minister, it could help the BJP attract Yadav voters, who traditionally support the RJD. However, some leaders argue that the BJP has already appointed Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, so repeating the same caste strategy in Bihar may not be necessary, the report said.

BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia

Sanjeev Chaurasia, the BJP MLA from Digha in Patna, is also being talked about as a possible candidate. He comes from a political family. His father, Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, was a former MLA and one of the founding members of the BJP in Bihar. He later served as the Governor of Sikkim.

Sanjeev Chaurasia belongs to a backward caste, which could strengthen the BJP’s social outreach. However, some people believe appointing him might give too much political importance to Patna, since both the Chief Minister and the BJP’s national president would then come from the same city.

Janak Ram

Another name doing the rounds is Janak Ram, a 52-year-old leader from the Ravidas community. If the BJP wants to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister, he could be a strong option. But some leaders argue that the party has already nominated Shivesh Kumar, who also belongs to the Ravidas community, to the Rajya Sabha, and therefore other communities should also get representation.

Former state minister Dilip Jaiswal

Former state minister Dilip Jaiswal is also being mentioned in political circles. He belongs to the Vaishya community, and if the BJP decides to give the post to someone from this group, Jaiswal could emerge as a serious contender.

BJP MLA Gayatri Devi

Gayatri Devi, the BJP MLA from Parihar in Sitamarhi district, is another name under discussion. She belongs to the Yadav community. If she is chosen, she would become the second woman Chief Minister of Bihar after Rabri Devi.

Many political observers believe that even though the Chief Minister is expected to come from the BJP, the party may still consider Nitish Kumar’s opinion before taking the final decision. For now, the debate continues, and the political future of Bihar remains uncertain.