‘Who will marry Agniveers?’ Satya Pal Malik makes a unique case to seek withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has slammed the ‘Agnipath’ scheme as a “fraud” with the hopes of future jawans and said those retiring without a pension after serving the armed forces for four years would hardly attract any marriage proposal.

Malik, who has also served as Jammu and Kashmir governor, urged the government to “reconsider” the new scheme under which youths will be recruited as soldiers on a contractual basis.

Seventy-five per cent of the recruits will be retired — they will be called Agniveers — after four years of service with the benefit of pension or health insurance.

“Future jawans will train for six months, and they will have six months of leave. After three years of job, when they return to their homes, they will hardly get any marriage proposal,” Malik told reporters.

“The Agnipath scheme is against future jawans, and a fraud with their hopes.” Malik, who is from Baghpat, had come to Khekra village to pay condolences to the family of his friend Gaje Singh Dhama who died recently.