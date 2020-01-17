‘Who will deradicalise lynchers of Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan?’ Owaisi lashes out at CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File/Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat for suggesting to put radicalised youth in camps. Owaisi referred to the incidents of lynching in the country to ask who will deradicalise the lynchers of Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan.

“Who will deradicalise the lynchers of Akhlaq? Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on Rajasthan road, who will deradicalise his lynchers? Zunaid was beaten inside the train, who will deradicalise his killers? Tabrez was beaten to death in Jharkhand, who will deradicalise his killers?” Owaisi said while addressing a crowd in Adilabad on Thursday.

“Your minister meets a criminal who was released on bail and greeted him. Who will deradicalise that minister?” he asked while referring to former Union minister Jayant Sinha’s meeting with the convicts of Ramgarh lynching case.

Earlier on Thursday, CDS General Bipin Rawat had said girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 are now being radicalised in Kashmir, and that those who are completely radicalised need to be taken out separately and put in deradicalisation camps.