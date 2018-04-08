Who will be the next CJI after Dipak Misra? Justice J Chelameswar expresses this concern

“I am not an astrologer… I am not (worried). I hope that does not happen (Justice Gogoi being denied CJI’s position),” Chelameshwar said.

Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar has said that if Justice Ranjan Gogoi is not made the next Chief Justice of India after Dipak Misra, “it will only prove what we (he and three other judges of the apex court) said in the press conference was true.” “I am not an astrologer… I am not (worried). I hope that does not happen (Justice Gogoi being denied CJI’s position). If it happens, it will only prove what we said in the press conference was true,” Chelameswar said during a talk organised by the Harvard Club of India on the ‘Role of judiciary in democracy’.

Chelameswar hoped the controversial January 12 press conference, where they made certain claims in reference with Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, would not come in way of elevation of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was also part of the virtual revolt, as the next CJI.

In an unprecedented event, Chelameswar, the senior-most judge after the CJI, had on January 12 held a press conference along with justices Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph. The judges had given out a warning that democracy was at ‘risk’ and mounted a virtual revolt against the country’s Chief Justice. The top four judges of the Supreme Court had raised questions on “selective” case allocation and certain judicial orders, sending shock waves across the judiciary and polity.

The move brought to the fore what seemed like a virtual infight in the judiciary. Justice Chelameswar’s statement came in reply to a question raised by Karan Thapar on whether he was apprehensive that Justice Gogoi, who was part of the November 2017 letter written to the CJI, will not be elevated as the top judge. CJI Dipak Misra will retire on October 2, while Justice Chelameswar, who is the senior most judge after him, would demit the office on June 22.

The top judge further said the four senior most judges never broke “any time-honoured principle” by addressing the media. “Anybody who enters a public office can never avoid criticisms. And I was wondering where this principle come from? What was the context this principle came from? Judges was not expected to debate in the press about the judgements,” he said, while asking if press can report his action.

“I go somewhere, press would be there, they report something, is it prohibited? Similarly we were talking about the administrative problems. We were not breaching any of the time-honoured principles that we should not address the press,” Justice Chelameswar said.