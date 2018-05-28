Who will be Opposition’s PM face in 2019? Sharad Yadav makes big statement

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, who has been part of a similar third front coalition in 1989 and 1996, has said that Opposition unity is the need of the time.

It seems that the Karnataka verdict has invigorated new life in Opposition’s plank to unite against PM Narendra Modi. However, the biggest question is – who will be Opposition’s PM face in 2019? Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, who has been part of a similar third front coalition in 1989 and 1996, has said that Opposition unity is the need of the time. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yadav strongly batted for Opposition unity in 2019 and said that there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

Interestingly, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had recently said that he won’t shy away from becoming the prime minister in 2019 if he gets a chance. Asked if Congress will lead the alliance and its leader Rahul Gandhi will be prime minister, Yadav said that Congress is the only party with pan-India presence, and if an alliance takes place, it will have a very important role to play. He further expressed that question of electing a leader before the alliance is immaterial and Congress also wants to unite the parties in first place. Yadav pointed out that it was Sonia Gandhi which called for a dinner to unite Opposition thrice.

On leadership question, he further said that the issue can be resolved after the elections. The Bihar leader cited cases when Morarji Desai, VP Singh and HD Deve Gowda became prime minister. In all the three incidents, he said, a leader was decided after the elections.

The recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Assembly Elections in Karnataka have seen the Opposition give a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party. In Karnataka, the Congress supported Janata Dal-Secular in a post-poll alliance and successfully kept the Bharatiya Janata Party out power, which emerged as the single-largest party. Similarly, in UP, the prime Opposition parties – BSP and SP – fought in an alliance against the BJP and defeated the saffron party at two places, which included its bastion of Gorakhpur.