‘Who will be next Ajit Pawar?’ After Maharashtra mutiny, a common refrain from UP, Bihar and Karnataka

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra plunged into a crisis after party leader Ajit Pawar broke ranks and took the oath as deputy chief minister of the state. The development not only came as a huge blow to NCP chief Sharad Pawar but also raised speculations about whether a similar situation could unfold in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday hinted at possible rifts in other Opposition camps, including Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

“Maharashtra-like situation may erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as many MLAs are unhappy with Nitish Kumar joining hands with RJD. Similarly in UP, Jayant Chaudhary can join the NDA as he did not attend the Patna opposition meeting,” Union minister Athawale was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary backed out of the Opposition meeting in Patna, a day before it was held, excusing himself on account of “a pre-decided family programme”. However, the announcement added fuel to suspicions of a rift between the RLD and the Samajwadi Party, which was among the prominent invitees at the meeting.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might once again make a comeback to the NDA fold. However, while addressing the reporters on Monday, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “Amit Shah has made it clear that BJP won’t accept Nitish Kumar at any cost now. Even if Nitish Kumar rubs his nose at BJP’s doors we will not accept him. BJP will not carry his baggage….”

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) founder and chief OP Rajbhar also hinted at a possible rift in Samajwadi Party (SP) and said “What happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh. Many leaders from Samajwadi Party are going to leave the party and join the UP govt to take oaths as ministers. SP MPs are upset with Akhilesh Yadav. They can’t see their future in SP. The reason for SP leaders to leave the party is that Akhilesh Yadav is going to meet Telangana CM KCR but he does not meet Mayawati. BSP and Mayawati are the game changers in Uttar Pradesh. If Mayawati ji is ready I am willing to make an alliance with her party, Congress also wants the same. In 2024, we can see a completely new front.”

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy questioned, “After yesterday’s shocking development in Maharashtra, I am fearing who will emerge as the Ajit Pawar in Karnataka?”

On Sunday, former Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, formulated a split in the NCP by joining the Eknath Shinde-led state government and swearing in as deputy chief minister. Pawar’s move is being seen as yet another blow to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as well as the Opposition unity project.

It is also being seen as a rerun of 2022, when Eknath Shinde carried out a rebellion against Shiv Sena and formed an alliance with the BJP, following which he was sworn in as the chief minister.