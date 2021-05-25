Who will be new CBI chief? PM Modi-led panel shortlists three candidates

CBI Chief Selection: Leader of Opposition Adhir Chowdhury felt that it is the selection committee’s responsibility to keep or eliminate names, and not that of the DoPT.

New CBI Chief Selection: A high-level panel comprising of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Leader of the Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finalised three names for the post of new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The meeting of the committee was held at PM Modi’s residence. These names include SSB Director-General Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Special Secretary in the Home Ministry V S K Kaumudi, and CISF Director General Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

The meeting, however, was not smooth as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised objections over the selection process and criticised the Department of Personnel and Training alleging that it followed a casual approach in shortlisting the names.

Notably, the DoPT had sent a list of 109 names on May 11 to the committee members. However, yesterday the department trimmed the list and shared 10 names by 1 pm and further revised it to six by 4 pm. This irked the Leader of Opposition who felt that it is the selection committee’s responsibility to keep or eliminate names, and not that of the DoPT.

Chowdhury later sought deferment of the meeting but the government did not agree, reported The Indian Express. The meeting lasted for more than one and a half hours.

According to the rules, the committee will have to select the CBI director based on seniority, integrity and experience in the investigation of anti-corruption cases. The selected officer will hold the post for around two years.

Who are the 3 candidates for post of CBI Director?

* Kumar Rajesh Chandra: He is a 1985-batch IPS of Bihar cadre and is currently serving as D-G of Sashastra Seema Bal. Chandra was earlier posted with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Special Protection Group, which guards the PM. He has extensive experience of working in his home state Bihar. He holds a PG degree in Economics from JNU. He will retire from service on December 31, 2021.

* Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: He is also a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. Jaiswal is the senior-most among the shortlisted officers. He is currently serving as the chief of CISF. He was earlier the Mumbai Police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP before coming on central deputation. He had also worked with the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing.

* V S K Kaumudi: He is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Kaumudi is presently serving as the Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He had also headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Kaumudi had served in the Intelligence Security Wing, Economic Offences Wing of CID, Training, Provisioning & Logistics and Welfare wings of AP Police. He is the only officer of the three shortlisted who has worked with the CBI. In his first stint under the Central deputation, he worked as SP, CBI, in Delhi and Patna. He also worked as ADG of Police in the NIA and the BPR&D, and headed the J&K zone of the CRPF.