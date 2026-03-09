Jaipur-based advertising executive Vallabh Maheshwari, managing director of the Shakun Group, died after his BMW car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday. He was 62.

Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious trip when the accident occurred near milestone 136.8 in the Raini police station area at around 4 pm, police said.

According to officials, the luxury car went out of control, broke through roadside barricades, crossed the central median and crashed into a culvert wall. The impact left Maheshwari critically injured.

He and the driver were rushed to Pinan Hospital for emergency treatment and later referred to Harish Hospital in Alwar. Doctors there declared Maheshwari dead, police said. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over Maheshwari’s death, describing the news as “extremely heartbreaking”. “I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” Gehlot wrote in a post on X.

Who was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Das Maheshwari had more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management and was reportedly based in Jaipur.

He held leadership roles across multiple companies spanning advertising, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality, according to corporate filings.

At the time of his death, Maheshwari was associated with 12 companies. These included SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and NS Publicity India Private Limited.

He was also linked to organisations such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. In addition, he served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Maheshwari had previously been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited and was known for his work in business operations, corporate management and expanding diversified ventures.