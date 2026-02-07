In a development that has sent shockwaves across the Solapur local business community, Sunil Motilal Sadarangani (59), the former owner of Solapur’s iconic Multani Bakery jumped to his death from the 17th floor of a residential building in Solapur on Thursday.

Sadarangani, who represented the third generation of one of the most well known bakeries of the region ‘Multani bakery’ had recently relocated to Pune after selling the landmark business to settle mounting financial debt.

According to police statements the case so far appears to be one of suicide, as the victim was grappling with psychological issues along with financial distress and debt-related pressure. Although, no suicide note was found at the victim’s residence, or place of suicide.

The Multani Bakery, founded by Motilal Sadarangani, was a staple of the region’s food industry for decades. While the business expanded into flour milling under Sunil’s leadership, it ultimately succumbed to financial insolvency, leading to its sale four years ago.

What happened when he was spotted at the top of the building

According to on ground reports, Sadarangani drove in his car to the apartment building in Solapur at 2.30 pm on Thursday and took the stairs to reach the top floor to avoid biometric check-in. He was initially seen walking along the side portion of the terrace.

After a security guard noticed him, he was brought down to the 10th floor. However, Sadarangani told the guard that he had left his car keys behind.

By the time the security guard got suspicious and reached the terrace again, Sadarangani had already jumped to his death. According to police statements, Sadarangani had died on the spot due to the brutal impact of the jump.

What did the victim’s family say?

Police confirmed his identity using the car’s registration number. Solapur commissioner of Police M Rajkumar said, “He had shifted to Pune after selling the business to avoid distress.”

“The family indicated he was undergoing treatment for psychological issues linked to his financial liabilities,” stated CP M Rajkumar. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the pressures facing traditional family-owned businesses struggling to navigate debt cycles and market shifts.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.