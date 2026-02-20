Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky AJ Syngkon passed away on Thursday evening after he collapsed while playing futsal at a ground in Mawiong, on the outskirts of Shillong. Syngkon fell unconscious around 6.30 pm during the game. He was quickly taken to Dr. Gordon H Robert Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 7 pm, Hindustan Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

After the completion of legal formalities, his body will be taken to his home in Nongsder in Ri-Bhoi district.

Who was Ricky AJ Syngkon?

Ricky AJ Syngkon, 54 was born and brought up in Meghalaya. Apart from being a politician, he was also an academic. Before joining politics, he worked as an assistant professor in the Department of Commerce at North-Eastern Hill University.

He was widely known as a clear and knowledgeable speaker. People often described him as humble and approachable throughout his public life.

Syngkon was elected to the Lok Sabha in April 2024 as a candidate of the Voice of the People’s Party. He received 5,71,078 votes out of 10,33,251 votes polled. He defeated three-time sitting MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress party.

Syngkon is survived by his brother and two sisters. His wife, Audrey, had passed away in 2019.

PM Modi, Meghalaya CM express grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Syngkon’s death. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condoled his death. “Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society,” the chief minister said.