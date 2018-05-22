Who was Raja Ram Mohan Roy? Google Doodle honours Brahma Samaj movement founder on his 246th birth anniversary

Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born in Radhanagar on May 22, 1772

Search engine Google today honoured Brahma Samaj movement founder Raja Ram Mohan Roy with doodle oh his 246th birth anniversary. He was born in Radhanagar on May 22, 1772. Apart from English and Bengali, he acquired knowledge of Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Hebrew, Latin and Greek. Roy published several journals in different languages like in Bengali, Persian, Hindi and English to educate and propagate social reforms. Bangla weekly ‘samvad kaumudi’ was the most important journal by him.

Roy’s impact on modern history of the contemporary India was the revival and spread of his pure and ethical principles of the Vedanta school of philosophy as found in the ancient Upanishads. He preached the message of ‘unity of God’ and translated Vedic scriptures into English.

He founded the Brahma Samaj, which played a major role in reforming the society. The samaj believed in the existence of One Supreme God, worship of God needs no fixed place or time.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy led a crusade against the evil practice of Sati. He along with his followers preached against Sati. His vehement opposition for Sati came after he witnessed the immolation of his sister-in-law at the funeral of Roy’s older brother. They persuaded the relatives of the widow to not let her immolate, they also kept watch on the river banks. Roy gave references of ancient Hindu text to the conservatives to down the practice in letter and spirit. Roy actively worked with the British government to ban the practice.

Eventually, Sati was abolished in 1829.