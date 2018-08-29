Who was Nandamuri Harikrishna? NT Rama Rao’s son who passed away in road accident

Sixty two-year-old Nandamuri Harikrishna was the fourth son of the legendary figure NT Rama Rao.

Nandamuri Harikrishna, the son of late former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao and father of Telegu movie superstar NTR Jr., died in an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning. Harikrishna is survived by wife, one daughter and two sons, namely Kalyan Ram and NTR Jr., both working in Tollywood movies. Notably, Harikrishna’s third son Janakiram also died in a road accident in 2014.

Sixty two-year-old Harikrishna was the fourth son of the legendary figure NT Rama Rao. He is also the brother-in-law of incumbent state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. His wife’s name is Nandamuri Lakshmi Kumari and daughter’s name is daughter Sushasini.

Like his legendary father, Harikrishna also stepped into the world of politics. He was a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1999. He was Cabinet Minister for Road Transport, Government of Andhra Pradesh. In 2008, he was elected to Rajya Sabha. He was part of panels such as Committee on Science and Technology, Committee on Environment and Forests, Committee on Water Resources and Committee on Industry.

Apart from politics, Harikrishna had also stepped into the world of acting. He made his debut as a child artist in Sri Krishnavataram. He also featured in films like Talla Pellamma, Tatamma Kala, Ram Raheem, Daana Veera Shura Karna, Sri Ramulayya and Seetharama Raju (1999). Movies like Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo, Seetayya were box-office hits delivered by Harikrishna.