Who was Lance Naik Nazir Wani? Meet militant-turned-soldier to be posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra this year

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani (ANI)

The nation’ s highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra, will be awarded to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani this year. The brave soldier laid down his life while combating terrorists at Batagund village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in November 2018.

“Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani exhibited the most conspicuous gallantry in personality eliminating two terrorists and assisting in the evacuation of his wounded colleagues and made supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” a press release by the President’s Secretariat has said.

A resident of Kulgam, he was once a terrorist, who had surrendered before the Army and gradually went onto become a highly decorated soldier. The two-time winner of the Sena Medal was operating with 34 Rashtriya Rifles in November last year when some inputs were received regarding the presence of six Hizbul and Lashkar terrorists at Batagund village. Wani and his team were given the task to block the likely escape route of the terrorists.

“Sensing danger, the terrorists attempted breaching the inner cordon, firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades. Undeterred by the situation, Wani held ground and eliminated one terrorist in a fierce exchange at close range,” the statement said.

He then went near a house where another terrorist was hiding. When the terrorist tried to escape, Wani neutralised him in a hand to hand combat fight. Despite being wounded, Wani eliminated the terrorist. He, however, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital later. Before being taken to the burial, Wani was given a 21-gun salute and hundreds of villagers were also present.