Who was Karnataka BJP MLA BN Vijayakumar?

BJP MLA BN Vijaykumar dies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jayanagar assembly seat in Karnataka, BN Vijayakumar, passed away today. He was 59. The legislator died of a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was unmarried.

Vijayakumar was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar seat. He was also the BJP’s candidate from here for the upcoming assembly election. Jayanagar is a residential and commercial neighbourhood in Bengaluru city and falls in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the BJP, Vijayakumar had collapsed during the election campaign in Jayanagar. He was admitted to state-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology where doctors’ efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Condolences pour in

The party has expressed grief over the demise of its leader. In a tweet, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said that Vijayakumar’s humility, dedication and commitment to party and people will be remembered.

“A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family,” the party said.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa also expressed pain over the MLA’s death. “I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri Vijayakumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideas,” he said.

I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri @BNVijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals. — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is likely to defer the election on Jayanagar seat.