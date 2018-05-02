Who was J Dey? Things to know about journalist murdered in Mumbai

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced Gangster Chhota Rajan and 7 others to life imprisonment in journalist Jyotirmay Dey murder case. The court also ordered that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to sister of a deceased journalist from the amount collected from the fine imposed on the convicts. Earlier in the day, the court acquitted journalist Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulson in the seven-year-old murder case of crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

Things to know about Journalist Jyotirmay Dey:

– Jyotirmoy Dey was a journalist covering stories on Crime and Investigations.

– He was an Editor of Mid Day (a tabloid newspaper).

– J Dey was also an expert on the Mumbai underworld.

– He started his journalism career from Hindustan Times.

– He also worked with various other organizations such as – Indian Express, Afternoon Despatch and Courier.

– J Dey wrote two books on the activities of the underworld- Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers and Khallas.

– He did many reports on the underworld gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

– He was shot dead in a broad daylight on June 11, 2017, near his Powai residence in Mumbai.

The crime had sent shockwaves across media circles. The case was initially probed by Mumbai police but was later handed over to the Crime Branch due to ramifications. The case took a sensational turn when journalist Jigna Vora was arrested by police in November same year. Vora was Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age.

Investigators had claimed that Vora was in regular touch with Rajan and it was she who provoked him to kill Dey. According to media reports, Rajan was angry with Dey for using the word ‘chindi’ to refer to gangsters in his book. After Rajan’s arrest, the CBI had taken over the probe and filed a supplementary charge sheet in which it had named him as an accused. A total of 10 high-profile accused including Vora are presently lodged in the jail for their role in the murder of Dey.