Who was George Fernandes? Veteran socialist, anti-Emergency crusader – the many facets of former NDA minister

Former Union Minister George Fernandes

Former Union Minister George Fernandes passed away on Tuesday morning. The 88-year old was keeping unwell for a long time. Born in Karnataka’s Mangalore in 1930, his first stint in politics was in Janata Party after the declaration of Emergency in the country. He first became Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in 1977. He was Minister for Industries when Morarji Desai was the PM and took on US companies like Coca-Cola and IBM.

During his interview with Indian Express, George Fernandes had said, “People keep saying that I threw out Coke but I was well within the law to ask them about the formula they were so secretive about. The Indian legislation stated that in such a situation I could either ask them to go out or to dilute their equity to 49 percent and they opted for the first.”

He had also come in contact with veteran union leader Placid D’Mello, and Rammanohar Lohia. Fernandes went on to for the rights of labourers in small scale service industries that included restaurants and hotels.

After joining Janata Dal, he served as Railways minister in V P Singh government from 1989 to 1990. He played an important role in setting up the Konkan Railway project, linking Mumbai and Mangalore. He formed Samata Party in 1994 after the disintegration of the Janata Party. His party soon joined NDA and he not only became a close confidante of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. but was also a convenor of the alliance.

Between 1998-2004, he served as defence minister His tenure was eventful in country’s history as it witnessed the Kargil war as well as Pokhran test. Vajpayee had stood by him during a number of controversies, that included Barak Missile scandal.

He had to resign from the Union cabinet after the Tehelka sting that exposed then BJP president Bangar Laxman. Fernandes was then accused of being a part of a defence procurement scandal. The CBI had also named him as an accused in a case connected to Barak 1 missile deal.

Fernandes’ role was also under the scanner in coffin scam. During his tenure as defence minister there were allegations that poor quality of caskets was brought from the US to transport martyr soldiers of Kargil.