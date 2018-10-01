Who was Dr Govindappa Venkataswamy? Padma Shri, visionary who dedicated life to eliminating blindness

Who was Dr Govindappa Venkataswamy?

Search engine giant Google is today celebrating the 100th birth centenary of Dr Govindappa Venkataswamy, a renowned ophthalmologist and founder of Aravind Eye Hospital, with a Doodle on its homepage. Govindappa was born on October 1, 1988, in Tamil Nadu’s Vadamalapuram. He had dedicated his life to the cause of eliminating needless blindness.

Though he was a patient of rheumatoid arthritis since a very young age, he learned how to perform surgery to remove cataracts, one of the major causes of blindness. He had personally conducted over 1 lakh eye surgeries to eliminate blindness.

In 1976, when he retired from the government service at the age of 58, he opened Aravind Hospital in Madurai with just 11 beds. He had worked rigorously to set up eye camps in rural areas, training programmes for ophthalmic assistants. He had also set up a rehabilitation centre for blind people.

Fondly called Dr V by his colleagues and patients, he was honoured with Padma Shri in 1973 for his immense contribution in the field.

Dr V is known for developing a system where high quality and value services are provided to patients at a very low cost. It is said that around 50% of the patients at Aravind pay nothing for the services they avail or pay a very minimal charge.

Aravind has today grown into a network of hospitals and has gained world attention for its quality services. As of 2012, the hospital claims to have treated 32 million patients and performed 4 million eye surgeries. The hospital has become a subject of cases studies across the world.

Dr V passed away on July 7, 2006.