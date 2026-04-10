Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a highly decorated veteran and recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra (India’s second highest gallantry award), passed away early Friday morning in Leh. He was 62 at the time of his demise.

The veteran, widely revered as the “Lion of Ladakh” for his inspiring actions during the Kargil war breathed his last breath at his family house in Leh, leaving behind a legacy of courage and service to the nation.

Wangchuk was widely respected across regiments of the Indian armed forces for his leadership and the valour that he displayed during one of India’s most challenging military conflicts against Pakistan.

As per military accounts, Wangchuk had played a major role in securing India’s victory during the Kargil war. Then at Major rank in the Indian Army, Wangchuk had led Ladakh Scouts troops across the treacherous and slippery heights of Chorbat La on May 30, 1999, without any form of artillery support.

A near impossible feat that marked one of the earliest victories for Indian forces during the Kargil conflict and set the precedent for successful future operations.

Dr Sonam Angchuk, the late colonel’s brother-in-law, told The Indian Express that Wangchuk had recently returned to Leh following his father’s death in January.

“His father expired this January. So, he had come here (Leh, Ladakh) around March 25 for the prayers and other rituals we do. I now feel that since many relatives and friends were visiting him to express their condolences, he might be under stress,” Dr Angchuk said.

Colonel Wangchuk’s legend of Chorbat La

Colonel Wangchuk’s military legacy is defined by one of the first and most critical victories for India during Operation Vijay. On May 30, 1999, Wangchuk was tasked with leading a column of 30 personnel to recapture the strategic heights of Chorbat La in the Batalik sector.

The mission was executed at an altitude of over 18,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures, notably without any artillery support. While moving toward the Line of Control (LoC), his column was ambushed from a vantage position. In a daring counter-ambush, Wangchuk led a flank maneuver, killing two enemy soldiers and forcing others to retreat.

He later reinforced another observation post under heavy artillery fire and imminent attack. After hours of intense combat, Wangchuk led an assault on an enemy-held position, successfully capturing it and killing six enemy soldiers. His actions secured the Chorbat La axis and effectively blocked enemy infiltration routes in that sector.

In honor of his distinguished service, two military posts in the sector were named ‘Sonam 1’ and ‘Sonam 2’ in recognition of his bravery.

Nation and Army pay tribute

Tributes have poured in from the highest echelons of the Indian defense establishment. The Indian Army’s 14 Corps (Fire and Fury Corps) took to ‘X’ and posted, “The General Officer Commanding and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC (Retired)… he is remembered for his exemplary courage and inspiring leadership in the Batalik sector.”

Former Army Chief General VP Malik, who led the Army during the Kargil conflict, echoed the sentiment, describing him as a “brave leader and a thorough gentleman” and saluting the “braveheart” who captured Chorbat La.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region- resilient, steadfast… https://t.co/I1XBxj3eA8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 10, 2026

Defense Minister Rajanath Singh also lamented on the retired Colonel’s demise. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty,” Singh posted on X.