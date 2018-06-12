Who was Bhaiyyuji Maharaj?

Bhaiyyuji, 50, recently made headlines when he was offered a ministerial birth in Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj dead: Spiritual Guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in Indore. Bhaiyyuji, 50, recently made headlines when he was offered a ministerial birth in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government. Bhayyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself here, Deputy Inspector Genaral (DIG) Indore H C Mishra said. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital here where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said.

A former model, Bhayyuji was based in Indore and had a strong following cutting across party lines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. An Indian Express report terms him as the “the only prominent Maratha spiritual leader.”

Bhaiyyuji first made headlines in 2011 when he acted as a mediator between social activist Anna Hazare, who was agitating for Lokpal Bill, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. As per reports, Bhayyuji and Anna have shared the dais at several programmes.

In August 2011, The Indian Express had reported that a number of heavyweights from Maharashtra politics – Nitin Gadkari, R R Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Harshavardhan Patil, Ranjit Deshmukh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Vinayak Mete were among his followers.

Udai Singh Deshmukh, or Bhaiyyuji Maharaj was born in 1968 in a family of agriculturists at Madhya Pradesh’s Shujalpur. A follower of the lord Dattatreya, Bhaiyyuji is also called as “Yuva Rashtra Sant”

His profile on his official website describes him as “spiritual leader, social reformer and motivator”. “Yuva Rastra Saint Shri Sadguru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is a spiritual leader, social reformer and motivator, whose sole aim is to bring happiness on the faces of countless poor and downtrodden people, lift them from morass of despair, poverty, social inequality and enable them to live a life of dignity.”

“He is an enlightened saint who has made his life’s purpose to serve humanity, to provide untiring, selfless service for national development and to guide people rightly onto the path of spiritual enhancement so as to create an infinite source of happiness and bliss within the society,” it reads further.