Who was Anam Vivekananda Reddy? Former MLA and TDP leader who passed away at 67

Anam Vivekananda Reddy, a former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, passed away early on Wednesday morning at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Reddy was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for the last one month. He was 67. He was admitted to KIMS hospital with several health issues mainly lungs ailment. After his condition deteriorated in last few days, he was put on the ventilator, reported the Times of India. Reddy’s body will be shifted to his native place Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and cremation will be held tomorrow, as per the report.

Several politicians including, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep condolences over his death. “TDP leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy’s death has saddened me. I wish that his soul rests in peace. My deep condolences and sympathies to his family,” Naidu tweeted.

Who was Anam Vivekananda Reddy?

Political background

• Reddy was considered as a strongman in Nellore politics.

• The leader who breathed his last in the morning was a long-time Congressman and was elected three times to the state Assembly under unified Andhra Pradesh.

• However, he left Congress in post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and joined the Telugu Desam Party later.

• As per the report by thenewsminute.com, Reddy belonged to the influential Anam family from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district and his family has had many politicians.

• His father Anam Venkata Reddy, his uncle, Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy and brother Anam Ramanarayana Reddy were also part of politics.

• Reddy’s brother Anam Ramanarayana Reddy served as a Minister in the cabinets of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy in united Andhra Pradesh.

• The two brothers joined the TDP from the Congress in January 2016 in the presence of CM Naidu.

Early life

• Reddy was born in Nellore and did his schooling in the town itself.

• The former legislator later pursued his BA from VR College.

• He was a three-time legislator, who won in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

• Known for his sporting dark shades and a carefree attitude, reports suggests that he was always seen smoking publicly.

• He even made international news on one occasion as he donned a sari, bangles, and lipstick after inaugurating a crafts bazaar in Nellore in 2012 and posed for the cameras “for fun”.