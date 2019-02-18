Who released Masood Azhar in 1999? Navjot Singh Sidhu cites Kandahar to blame BJP for Pulwama attack

Navjot Singh Sidhu cites Kandahar to blame BJP for Pulwama terror attack

Battling controversy over his controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday reiterated his stand on the matter and sought to blame the BJP for the attack itself. Speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly, Sidhu reminded the BJP that JeM chief Masood Azhar who orchestrated the attack, was released by the BJP government in 1999.

“I am firm on my stand. Terrorism will not be tolerated. People who are responsible should be punished harshly that it acts as a deterrence for generations to come,” he said.

“I want to ask who released those (Masood Azhar) involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Who’s responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can’t there be a permanent solution?” Sidhu asked.

The Congress leader was referring to a decision by the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to release JeM terrorist Masood Azhar for the exchange of 178 hijacked passengers of Air India flight 814.

Sidhu’s remark comes after SAD MLAs protested against him and the Congress party inside the Punjab Assembly over the latter’s remark advocating for talks with Pakistan and arguing that an entire country cannot be held responsible for the cowardly act of a few.

On Friday, Sidhu had said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion).”

In the Punjab Assembly today, SAD MLAs created ruckus and raised slogans against Sidhu. The SAD leaders led by Bikram Singh Majithia even burnt the photographs of Sidhu including those in which he is seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.

Sidhu is facing a barrage of criticism ever since he visited Pakistan to attend the oath taking ceremony of his friend Imran Khan. It was there that Sidhu had hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.