Who killed Sidhu Moosewala? Conflicting reports on Lawrence Bishnoi’s interrogation thicken the plot

The controversies surrounding the conspirators of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s killing continue to deepen with reports making contradictory claims on the interrogation of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The police suspect the killing to be a result of inter-gang rivalry and has been looking into the involvement of majorly three gangs active across North India — Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Davinder Bambiha gang and Neeraj Bawana gang.

Bishnoi denies involvement, calls it act of revenge: ANI

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, the Delhi Police on Friday said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his involvement in the murder of Moosewala. During the interrogation, Bishnoi said that Moosewala’s killing was an act of revenge and he had no hand in it, they added.

Teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar and Nepal. It is suspected that a number of sharpshooters have fled to Nepal after Moosewala’s murder on May 29.

Bishnoi claims ‘rivalry’ with Moosewala, says his gang killed him: PTI

On the other hand, news agency PTI today quoted officials as saying that Bishnoi has told investigators that his gang’s members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moosewala.

According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, has alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a “rivalry” between him and the Punjabi singer.

PTI also quoted officials saying that Bishnoi has been very uncooperative and has not yet disclosed the names of his gang members who were the real conspirators behind the killing.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the matter, got the custody of Bishnoi for three days after arresting him from Tihar in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added.

“Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moosewala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer.

“He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moosewala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing,” a police official said.

The official said, “Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder.” Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, was lodged in Central Jail number eight of Tihar.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different case, were also questioned in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals had disclosed that the weapons recovered from them were supplied by Bishnoi, a senior police official told PTI.

Bishnoi gang’s name emerged after Brar — a close side of Bishnoi — claimed responsibility for the murder, calling it a revenge of Middukhera’s killing in August 2021.

Reports claim that Moosewala was close to Davinder Bambiha gang, which is associated with another infamous jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang.

The singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.