A political row has erupted in West Bengal ahead of phase 2 polling after an Election Commission-appointed observer, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, warned of strict action against any attempts to disrupt the voting process. The remarks, captured in a viral video, have drawn sharp reactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which accused the officer of intimidation and overstepping his mandate.

A 2011-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Sharma was deployed as a police observer in South 24 Parganas district. Over the past two days, he conducted visits in the Falta Assembly segment, part of the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency represented by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC alleges intimidation, questions observer’s role

The officer’s presence, along with central forces, triggered protests by TMC supporters, particularly outside the residence and office of local party candidate Jahangir Khan. Demonstrators raised slogans and accused the observer of targeting party workers.

Reacting to the development, Khan alluded to the Telugu-language action film ‘Pushpa’ and the Bollywood cop movie ‘Singham’ to say he would not allow “BJP-appointed police officials to threaten voters”.

“This is Bengal; if he is ‘Singham’, I am ‘Pushpa’. No amount of threat or coercion by the BJP-appointed police officials from Uttar Pradesh will be allowed in Falta,” he said on Tuesday. “They came with forces and tried to pressure my people and me. Such actions are not acceptable in a democratic system.”

Senior TMC leaders also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that the observer had gone beyond his assigned role. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the officer’s conduct raised serious concerns about neutrality and adherence to poll guidelines.

EC cites complaints, officer warns of action

Officials, however, said Sharma’s visit followed complaints received by the Election Commission regarding alleged voter intimidation in the area. The officer is among several observers deployed to ensure free and fair polling during the ongoing election phase.

In the video, Sharma is purportedly heard issuing a warning to those attempting to create disturbances.

“Everyone around should clearly understand this: anyone who engages in mischief will face appropriate treatment. If we receive any report of someone attempting to create trouble or harass others, we will take them to task,” Sharma was purportedly heard in the video.

The footage also shows him addressing concerns linked to the local candidate’s supporters.

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“Members of Jahangir’s family are present here as well. Make sure he is informed that there are repeated reports that his associates are threatening people. If this continues, we will take severe action against them. Do not come later with complaints or regret.”

The developments have further intensified the political climate in the state, with opposition leaders and rival parties trading accusations over the conduct of officials and the fairness of the electoral process.