Who is Vishweshwar Reddy? Telangana MP who quit TRS was state’s richest lawmaker

In a jolt to Telangana’s ruling TRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, its parliamentarian Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party. A first-time MP, Reddy said that he will also resign from the Lower House as well. The development is seen as a massive setback to KCR as it comes just a few days ahead of the Assembly polls.

In a letter sent to party president KCR on Tuesday evening, the MP said that he was disappointed at various levels including the way the party was functioning and was compelled to take this decision. He alleged that party inducted several forces who were against Telangana. The leader added that he was not doing justice to those who took a firm stand for statehood to Telangana which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh five years ago.

“I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has inducted people who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet and given them more power and prominence,” he said.

Who is Vishweshwar Reddy?

Vishweshwar Reddy is a first-time Lok Sabha MP. He is also the richest lawmaker from the southern state where Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on December 7.

Reddy is the son of Konda Madhava Reddy who had served as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. His grandfather Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy was the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh between 1959 and 1962.

Reddy had joined KCR’s TRS on the eve of 2014 general elections and successfully contested from Chevella parliamentary constituency.

An engineer by profession, his wife Sangeetha Reddy is Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals. According to the 2014 election affidavit filed by him, Reddy has assets worth Rs 528 crore and liabilities worth Rs 7.41 crore.

In 2013-13, his total income was Rs 62.66 lakh and his wife had earned over Rs 14 crore.

After his academics, Reddy had worked as an adjunct faculty in the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Essex County College. He is also the founder of Hyderabad-based Citadel Research & Solutions.

Interestingly, Reddy is the only incumbent parliamentarian from the country to be granted patent from the United States. He holds copyrights on – HiPar – Pharmaceutical and Drug Knowledge-based Software; HIRePS – Hospital information and Resources Planning Software; HICoRe – Health Care India Consumable Registry Software.

Meanwhile, Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. It is likely that he will join the grand old party later today. Congress’ Telangana state unit working president Revanth Reddy had recently said that two TRS MPs will soon quit the party and join the Congress.