Who is Vimarsh Aryan? Kashmiri diplomat who demolished Pakistan’s ‘nefarious designs’ at UNHRC

Vimarsh Aryan did his schooling from Sainik School, Nagrota and then studied mechanical engineering from NIT, Srinagar. (Photo/Facebook)

Who is Vimarsh Aryan: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s conscious efforts to corner India over the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva was demolished by a young Kashmiri diplomat on Wednesday. Replying to Qureshi’s charge, Vimarsh Aryan, first secretary in India’s permanent mission to the UNHRC in Geneva, described Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”, and asserted that the country will never succeed in peddling false narrative over Kashmir.

Vimarsh Aryan is a native of Kishtwar in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. Aryan, who hails from a humble background, did his schooling from Sainik School, Nagrota and then studied mechanical engineering from NIT, Srinagar. He qualified for J&K Civil Services in 2009 and also cracked UPSC in 2011. He worked as Regional Passport Office, Jammu prior to joining the Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking at the forum after Qureshi’s address, Vimarsh Aryan bulldozed Islamabad’s attempt to corner New Delhi over Kashmir, which he said has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India. Blunting Pakistan’s efforts to politicise the issues of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Aryan said it wasn’t surprising to see the country blatantly represent a false image of India.

Also Read: Who is Vijay Thakur Singh? Diplomat who led India’s Kashmir counter to Pakistan at UN

“This is an ill-disguised effort to advance its territorial ambitions. We reject this propaganda. We are not surprised at Pakistan’s hysterical statements with false, fabricated narratives aimed to politicise and polarize this forum,” Vimarsh Aryan said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s poor human rights record, he said that the country’s rhetoric concerning Kashmir to garner the international community’s attention will never yield the desired result.

“Pakistan’s gory record speaks for itself. This rhetoric will not distract international attention from Pakistan’s persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities – be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas, and Hindus. This is the reason that Pakistan no longer publishes official statistics about its minorities as India does,” Aryan said.

Also Read: ‘World trusts India on Kashmir over us’: Pakistan’s Interior minister gives Imran Khan a reality check

Earlier in his speech, Qureshi had claimed that India has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a “largest caged prison on this planet” after the scrapping of Article 370 which granted special status to the region.

An irate Pakistan has been trying its all to internationalise the Kashmir issue ever since the Modi government’s decision to end special status for the state and divide the region into two Union Territories on August 5. However, all such attempts have failed miserably so far. While the US and Russia have clearly said that Kashmir was a bilateral matter, Pakistan’s ‘all weather friend’ China has also been hesistant in openly supporting it over the issue.