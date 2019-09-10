Who is Vijay Thakur Singh? Diplomat who led India’s Kashmir counter to Pakistan at UN

Vijay Thakur Singh (ANI)

India today led a strong rebuttal to Pakistan’s allegations of atrocities and human rights violations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly at Geneva, the Indian delegation led by diplomats Vijay Thakur Singh and Ajay Bisaria, the former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, set the record straight with Pakistan and said that the government is taking affirmative action by taking progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice.

“As a result of recent legislative measures progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in J&K, & Ladakh.These will end gender discrimination,better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information, and work,” ANI quoted her further as saying further.

Singh is a Secretary (East), in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). An MA in Economics , she joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) way back in August 1985. Since then served in various Indian embassies across the globe in various capacities including in Singapore, Ireland, US, Afghanistan among others.

Born on September 18, 1960, Singh also served as Director (Pakistan), New Delhi, Deputy Secretary (Pakistan), under secretary (Afghanistan, Pakistan) as a part of the MEA between 1989-1999. Between 2000-2003, she also served as Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India, in New York .

In a career spanning over three decades, Singh served as Indian Ambassador to Ireland between December 2016 to September 2018. She also served as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore between June 2013 to August 2016.

#LIVE – No country can accept interference in its internal matter, certainly not India: Vijay Thakur Singh (Secretary East, MEA) speaks for India at UNHRC. | #UNHRCShowdown pic.twitter.com/wLDIlTSRi0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 10, 2019

Singh served as India’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Madrid between February 2006-August 2007. She also held the post of counsellor at the Embassy of India in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan urged UNHRC not to remain “indifferent” on the situation in Kashmir after India revoked special power in Jammu and Kashmir last month. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his address pointed out that top UN rights body should not be embarrassed by not taking action over the issue.

“Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir,” he was quoted as saying by PTI as saying.