Who is TS Singh Deo? Front-runner in chief ministerial race for Chhattisgarh

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 7:55 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday met the four contenders for chief ministership in Chhattisgarh, including T S Singh Deo who appears to be the front-runner for the post.

Congress leader T S Singh Deo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday met the four contenders for chief ministership in Chhattisgarh, including T S Singh Deo who appears to be the front-runner for the post. Besides Deo, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu were in contention for the top job of state where Congress wrested power from the BJP after 15 years.

Gandhi had last night deferred the decisions on chief minister of Chhattisgarh as he wanted to hold discussions with prominent party leaders of the state.

Last evening, Gandhi held a meeting with the party’s central observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge. AICC in-charge of party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia was also present in the meeting.

Chhattisgarh Elections
