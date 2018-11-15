Who is TM Krishna? Carnatic vocalist whose Delhi concert was cancelled by AAI

TM Krishna ((Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

TM Krishna, popularly known as TMK, is a well known Carnatic music vocalist. A speaker and writer on cultural issues, the artist hit headlines yesterday after Airports Authority of India (AAI) postponed an event in the national capital where he was to perform.

His concert was part of a two-day “Dance and Music in the Park” festival in Chanakyapuri. The event is being organised jointly by the (AAI) and SPIC-MACAY. The AAI had announced the concert on its Twitter handle on November 5 and also shared details on performers days after.

After he retweeted AAI’s invitation, a hashtag #DisinviteTMKrishna began doing rounds on Twitter and accused AAI of using public funds to provide a platform to Krishna who sings about “Jesus and Allah”, is “anti-India” and an “Urban Naxal”. Few tweets were also tagged to Union minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.

While the AAI is yet to issue an official statement on the development, Krishna was trolled after he shared an invitation that the AAI had put out on Twitter. However, Krishna remained unfazed by the development, and said he was ready to perform anywhere in the national capital. “Give me a stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, I will come and sing. We just can’t let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Born and brought up in Chennai, Krishna attended The School, KFI and did his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vivekananda College, affiliated to the Madras University. Krishna started performing at the age of six and was trained under Vidvan Seetharama Sarma, Chingleput Ranganathan and Padma awardee Semmangudi Srinivasier.

Krishna also wrote three books namely, ‘Voices Within: Carnatic Music — Passing on an Inheritance‘ (2007), ‘A Southern Music — The Karnatik Story‘ (2013) and more recently ‘Reshaping Art‘ (2018). Apart He also writes extensively in media.

Krishna was honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016. Apart from this, he was also awarded the Tata Literature Award for Best First Book in the non-fiction category in 2014, the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration Award in 2017 also the Professor V Aravindakshan Memorial Award in 2017.

Earlier this year, a Maryland temple had cancelled his concert after he was accused by Hindutva activists of singing Christian hymns.