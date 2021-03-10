Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? BJP MP from Garhwal set to succeed Trivendra Singh Rawat as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced that senior party leader and Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat will replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. Trivendra Singh had resigned yesterday after reports of discontent among a se tion of BJP MLAs. Tirath Singh Rawat will be sworn-in as the CM at 4pm today.

Tirath Singh, 56, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He was the BJP chief of Uttarakhand unit between 2013 to 2015 and had served as an MLA in the past. He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council between 1997-2002 while served as an education minister in Uttarakhand Government between 2000 and 2002. He was elected to Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2017.

Tirath Singh Rawat has done his M.A. in Sociology and a Diploma Course in Patrakarita. He is currently the National Secretary of the BJP and a member of various parliamentary committees. Considered close to the RSS, Tirath Singh has been active in politics for over two decades.

Tirath Sigh Rawat edged past some prominent names such as Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Satpal Maharaj.

Since Tirath Singh is currently not a member of the House, the BJP will have to get him elected to the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly as well. With the announcement of Tirath Singh’s name for the CM post, the political storm in the hill state is now calming down.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had to resign after days of speculation about a change in leadership. According to reports, Trivendra Singh was facing allegations of non-performance and his style of functioning had triggered resentment within the state unit of the party. In the last 20 years, Uttarakhand has had only one chief minister -Narayan Dutt Tiwari – who completed a full five-year term.