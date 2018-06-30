Who is Tejashwi Yadav to shut doors of Grand Alliance for Nitish Kumar, asks Congress

File Pic – RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Express Photo by Alok Jain. 17.07.2017.

It appears that the constituents of the Grand Alliance are divided over reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar contemplating to return to the Mahagathbandhan fold again. Days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that ‘doors of the Grand Alliance are closed for Nithish Kumar’, the Congress party hit out at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son advising him to ‘play politics with maturity’.

According to a Times of India report, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that Tejashwi Yadav should refrain from making ‘such immature remarks’. He added that Congress president Rahul Gandhi wants to bring all parties together to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections.

“Who is Tejashwi to shut the doors for Nitish? He should refrain from making such immature statements. Politics should be done with maturity,” the report quoted him as saying.

Khan said that responsibility to bring all opposition parties on board lies with Rahul and he was trying to fulfil his responsibility. “And whosoever joins us against BJP should be welcomed. Rahul Gandhi is trying to get everyone along,” he opined.

However, Bihar Congress president Kaukab Quadri said that Khan’s view was not the official line of the party. He said that leaders from both the Congress and RJD should exercise refrain from making provocative statements.

Yadav had earlier this said that doors of the Grand Alliance are closed for Nitish. He had made this comment while responding to the Congress’ assurance that it will grant special status tag to Bihar if it comes to power and Nitish’s return to Grand Alliance could be considered if he quits the BJP-led NDA.

There were reports doing the rounds that Nitish was unhappy with the BJP’s style of treating its allies and was mulling to re-join the Grand Alliance. The Bihar CM had dissolved the Grand Alliance government of the JD(U), RJD and Congress in last year and returned to NDA fold.