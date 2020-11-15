Meet Tarkishore Prasad, leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar

Tarkishore Prasad defeated RJD candidate Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto by a margin of over 10,500 votes. (Photo source: Facebook)

Days after the results of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unanimously elected Tarkishore Prasad as its legislature party leader in Bihar. Renu Devi will be the party’s deputy leader in the state. The decision was announced soon after Nitish Kumar was announced the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. The announcement was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Let’s tell you about Tarkishore Prasad, who has been entrusted with such an important responsibility by the BJP, the second-largest party in terms of seats in the state.

Tarkishore Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party successfully contested the Katihar Assembly seat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto by a margin of over 10,500 votes. He had won the Assembly seat in 2015 as well with a margin of 9.7 per cent. He had secured 66,048 votes against Janata Dal United candidate Bijay Singh.

He managed to win the seat in the last Assembly election despite the strong campaigning by Lalu and Nitish. 12th pass Tarkishore Prasad has won the seat four times in a row.

According to party leaders, 64-year-old Prasad commands considerable clout in the Bihar BJP. According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission for the 2020 Assembly elections, Tarkishore Prasad is a millionaire. His profession, according to the election affidavit, is agriculture and trade. He has total declared assets of worth Rs 1.9 crore, of which Rs 49.4 lakh is movable assets and Rs 1.4 crore is immovable assets.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar-led NDA is set to return to power as it secured a clear majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. However, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as the largest single party in the state by winning 75 Assembly seats.