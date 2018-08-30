Who is Syed Shakeel Yousuf? From terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son to lab assistant; read details

Syed Salahuddin

In a major crackdown on terrorism in the Valley, dreaded terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shakeel Yousuf was arrested in connection with a 2011 terror funding case for allegedly receiving money from his father. Shakeel was nabbed from Rambagh locality of Srinagar and placed under arrest, according to an NIA spokesman.

The NIA claimed that Shakeel used to receive funds through a US-based international wire transfer company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case who is absconding and based in Saudi Arabia. The agency alleged Shakeel was “one of several Indian contacts of Bhat” who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes.

Here is what we know of Syed Shakeel Yousuf

He is the second son of Salahuddin who has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the case. Earlier in June this year, his another son, Shahid, who was working in the agricultural department of the Jammu and Kashmir government, was arrested in the same case. Following the arrest, Shahid was suspended from his job by the state government.

Shakeel was working as a laboratory assistant at a prestigious government hospital Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, Srinagar.

Shakeel’s father Mohammed Yusuf Shah — better known as Syed Salahuddin — was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State. Besides heading terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, he is the chairman of the United Jehad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.

In its case, NIA said that the arrest relates to transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi, which the agency believed was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities, as per PTI report.