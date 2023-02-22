Who is Shelly Oberoi? All you need to know about Delhi’s new Mayor

After three failed attempts to hold elections for the Mayor’s post, elections finally concluded today at the S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre. With 150 votes, Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi (39) was elected as the new Mayor of the national capital of Delhi. The development came a full 75 days after the results to the MCD elections were declared on December 8.

“I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning,” assured the Mayor in her maiden address.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi was born in Delhi in 1983. She completed her schooling at Faith Academy. Oberoi pursued her Doctorate in Philosophy from the School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Oberoi is also an Assistant Professor at Delhi University. She is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association.

Her political journey began in 2013 when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Initially, she worked as an activist and participated in many campaigns. In 2020, she was appointed as the party’s state vice president for the women’s wing.

In December 2022, she contested the municipal polls from ward number 86 in East Patel Nagar and defeated BJP’s candidate by a margin of 269 votes.

Later, AAP nominated her as its Mayoral candidate.

Goondaism has lost!

Commenting on Oberoi’s victory, AAP‘s MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that “Goondaism has lost”.

“Goondaism has lost, the public has won. BJP wanted to make its own mayor by cheating. I congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her election as Delhi mayor. Next, Ale Iqbal will become the deputy mayor,” said Bharadwaj, reported news agency ANI.

“The goons lost, the public won. Today in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. @OberoiShelly Congratulations to the people of Delhi on the return of the mayor,” tweeted CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.