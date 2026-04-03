The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two people, including Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti, in connection with last year’s grenade attack on YouTuber Roger Sandhu’s house in Jalandhar, according to NIA’s press statement.

“Charges have been filed against 2 accused, including Pak gangster Shehzad Bhatti, in connection with grenade attack at YouTuber Roger Sandhu’s Jalandhar house. Shehzad, who orchestrated the attack from abroad, is absconding & his local chargesheeted aide Dipander is arrested,” NIA said in a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The NIA, which took over the case from the Punjab Police in December, has named Bhatti as absconding in a supplementary chargesheet filed in a special court, the statement said.

Who is Shehzad Bhatti?

Shehzad Bhatti has been identified as a Pakistan-based underworld figure who runs a well-organised criminal network and is believed to have close links with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

“He is described as a key proxy for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, tasked with orchestrating cross-border terror modules and recruiting Indian youth through social media platforms to carry out high-profile strikes,” a senior anti-terror unit officer told The Times of India.

His activities have been linked to several major security incidents and plots targeting high-risk individuals across India. Apart from terror-related operations, Bhatti is also accused of running a large smuggling network dealing in arms and drugs, using his global connections to take on rival groups like the Bishnoi gang.

Bhatti has also appeared in YouTube videos and uses social media as an influencer to attract and recruit youths. According to Delhi Police, he managed his operations from Pakistan through encrypted platforms and social media channels.

A source told TOI that he had tried to recruit Bishnoi a few years ago. When that failed, he released a morphed video clip showing a fake video call conversation between them.

In March last year, Bhatti shared a video along with another clip showing a “grenade” being thrown at a social media influencer’s house in a village in Jalandhar at night. In the video, Bhatti claimed the attack targeted influencer Rozer Sandhu for allegedly abusing Islam, the Kabbah, and the Prophet. However, the grenade did not explode and the house was not damaged, according to an agency report.

Background of the attack on YouTuber’s house

The grenade attack took place in the early hours of March 16, 2025, at Sandhu’s house in Raipur Rasoolpur village in Jalandhar district.

According to the NIA investigation, Bhatti planned and directed the attack from abroad as part of a larger terror conspiracy involving a wide network engaged in targeted killings, recruitment and smuggling of arms and ammunition into India, it said.

The probe also found that Bhatti used encrypted communication methods to coordinate with those involved in the attack.

10 arrested, 7 still absconding

The second accused is Dipander Pratap Singh, also known as Deepan Rana, who has already been arrested in the case.

Singh played a key role locally by helping with logistics and supporting the attackers. He was also involved in handling illegal arms and explosives. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case, while seven others, including Bhatti, are still absconding, the statement mentioned.

The NIA said its investigation is ongoing to track down the absconders and dismantle other terror modules linked to the larger conspiracy behind the attack.