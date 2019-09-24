Who is Satvik Hegde? The boy who created buzz on social media after taking selfie with Modi and Trump

The footage of the boy taking selfie with both leaders has gone viral. (Photo: Twitter/White House)

Satvik Hegde, the Indian-American boy who created buzz on social media on Sunday after taking a selfie with PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston. The young boy hails from Karnataka’s Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. Satvik’s relatives in Sirisi are overjoyed to see him become the sensation on the social media overnight. As per his relatives, the family had migrated to San Antonio back in 2002. Prabhakar Hegde, his father is an IT professional and his mother Medha teaches in a private school. The footage of the boy taking selfie with both leaders has gone viral. Even the official twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared the 22-second video.

The video shows some girls standing near the boy, as both leaders clicked a selfie with him. A number of users in social media praised the boy with some appreciating his confidence to move forward.

Soon after taking the selfie, the boy shared the photo on his Instagram account which he signed up only after attending the event. “Memorable moments from #HowdyModi when PM @narendramodi and @POTUS interacted with a group of youngsters,” the caption read.

At the Howdy Modi event, on Sunday, nearly 50,000 Indian Americans participated the event which was also attended by number of lawmakers apart from both leaders. Both Modi and Trump praised each other during their speeches. While Modi asked the audience to give Trump a standing ovation, the latter called himself India’s best friend at the White House. During the event, addressing a mumber of issues PM Narendra Modi also said that the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, will help the people of the region to get the same rights as the reat of the country. He also added that the article was helping those who were spreading tensions there.