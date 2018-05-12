Who is Samir Singh? The marathon runner paying homage to martyred soldiers in a unique fashion

Samir Singh, 45, hails from Kanaheda village in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

The valour and respect the Indian Army demands is insurmountable. While our brave soldiers are guarding the borders to protect us and make us feel safe, some of them lose their lives in the battlefield. While the government pays homage to the martyred soldiers in its own way, a common man has taken it upon himself to do this in a unique way.

Meet Samir Singh, a marathon runner, who has decided to run across the country to pay his respects to the martyred soldiers of Indian Army. As of now, Singh can be seen in Siliguri in the state of West Bengal.

So far, in his journey, Singh has run more than 12,000 kilometres across the country. And he has covered more than 22 states in India. Singh is running for the Government of India’s initiative – BharatKeVeer.

Earlier, Singh tried to run 10,000 kilometres in just 100 days but fell agonisingly short. Last year in August, after the end of his 100 days run, Singh fell short by just less than 36 kilometres. At the end of 100 days, Singh’s GPS reading showed that he ran 9,964.19 km.

Coming from a family of farmers, Singh discovered his love for running at the age of 35. Soon he started running long-distance. Singh has won many Ultra races in India including Vadodara, Mumbai Ultra (a 12-hour run). Singh logged 121 km in 2016 and 107 km in 2015 and finished at the top.