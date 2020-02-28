Who is Sachidanand Shrivastava? Senior IPS officer set to succeed Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner

SN Shrivastava appointed next Delhi Police Commissioner.

Amid the ongoing violence that has hit parts of Delhi over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to appoint senior Indian Police Service officer Sachidanand Shrivastava as the next commissioner of Delhi Police. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, will succeed Amulya Patnaik, who retires on February 29. Shrivastava will take charge on March 1, 2020, MHA officials told news agency PTI.

As per the official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shrivastava has been given “additional charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police with effect from March 1, 2020, until further orders”.

Shrivastava, who served as Special Director General (Training) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was repatriated from central deputation to his original cadre when violence hit parts of northeast Delhi earlier this week. Shrivastava was appointed Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) in the Delhi Police through an order issued by the Delhi Home department.

Shrivastava, a B.Tech and an LLB by qualification, has served in various capacities in the Delhi Police, which included heading Traffic and the Special Cell, was pipped to replace Patnaik amid criticism over the Delhi violence that claimed the lives of 38 people in communal clashes. Patnaik demits office on February 29.

Shrivastava, who retires from service in June next year, will have to dig into his years of experience to ease communal tensions that have gripped parts of the capital. The IIT Kharagpur alumni shot to limelight when he headed the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police which played a key role in cracking down on the Indian Mujahideen terror network which had wreaked havoc through a number of coordinated attacks in the early 2000s. It was under his watch that the sensational IPL spot-fixing case was cracked.

Following his stint in the Delhi Police, Shrivastava was appointed as Additional Director General, Western Zone of CRPF, where he handled the Jammu & Kashmir operations. This appointment came at a time of tensions in the Valley following the encounter of Burhan Wani. CRPF was handed the responsibility of maintaining law and order across Kashmir.

The year 2017 saw the launch of Operation All-Out, coordinated operation between the Indian Army, CRPF, Border Security Force, Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Intelligence Bureau, to flush out terrorists from the Valley. The operation, which was carried out during Shrivastava’s tenure, also received significant success in the region.