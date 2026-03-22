The Bengaluru police seized a Lamborghini on Sunday after videos of the car performing stunts on the road at 2:00 am went viral. The incident had come to light after an X user shared footage of the luxury vehicle doing doughnuts at a busy junction — prompting authorities to begin an investigation.

According to reports, the driver had sped away from the spot immediately after performing the stunts. A case has been registered against the vehicle owner and police suspect the driver was Ricky Rai — the son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai.

The real estate power broker — often considered the ‘Godfather of Bangalore’ — had been an influential figure in business circles until his death in 2020. The family holds a huge amount of real estate around Bengaluru and ownership disputes arose soon after his demise. His younger son Ricky Rai had eventually started overseeing the real estate activities of the family

Who is Ricky Rai?

The younger son of gangster Muthappa Rai currently manages the real estate empire amassed by his father. The 35-year-old is known to live a high life — flaunting expensive cars, including a Lamborghini and a Range Rover. He had previously made headlines in April 2025 after being shot by unidentified assailants near his farmhouse home in Bidadi.

In 2021, his name emerged in the Bitcoin case in Bengaluru after an international hacker told the police he had given “Rs 20 lakh via hawala to Ricky Rai’s driver in Delhi” , Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki was arrested for siphoning off ₹11 crore from a state e-procurement portal,.

Rai also saw his name come up in an investigation by the Bengaluru Crime Branch police into a hacking crime allegedly committed on a poker gaming portal and an investigation of drug usage by celebrities.